Crossroads Kombucha releases limited batch to support Toys for Tots

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the past two years, Crossroads Kombucha has brewed a special, limited-batch kombucha to raise money for Toys for Tots.

That continues for a third year with its Black Raspberry + Vanilla Bean kombucha.

“This kombucha is pretty expensive to produce, because we use Madagascar vanilla beans. And it’s too expensive to make to actually retail. So we give 100% to Toys for Tots,” said Jennifer Brookshire, co-owner of Crossroads Kombucha.

Support for Toys for Tots is needed. Its organizer said it saw an increase in applications from families this year.

“When the pandemic first started to show its ugly face, I knew if things, you know, weren’t better by Christmas there was going to be a big need. And I wanted to step up and make sure the program still continued,” said Donald Emert, the local organizer for Toys for Tots.

The kombucha can be found at the following locations:

The Health Food Shoppe

HealthKick Nutrition Centers

Hop River Brewing Company

Three Rivers Distillery

YLNI Farmers Market, Saturdays only

Soon to be at the Medicine Chest

“Well of course, it’s for the kids. It’s a great organization. It has such a long history of supporting the children in our local area. And this year is just so difficult for everybody, that we’re in it for the kids,” said Sarah Claycomb, co-owner of The Health Food Shoppe.

“And at this stage in the game it’s, how do we play together, and work with one another? And that’s exactly what we’re doing here with kombucha,” said MC Lowenstein, Director of Marketing at Hop River Brewing Co.

Crossroads Kombucha wasn’t sure if it would be able to participate this year, because it has also been hit by the pandemic.

“We love to be able to help our community that we live in. And especially this year, it’s kind of hit home. There’s a lot of families that are struggling, that have lost jobs, lost income, and we don’t want children in the community to be affected by the income loss that we’ve seen across the city,” said Brookshire.

The help from Crossroads isn’t going unnoticed. As the new organizer of the local Toys for Toys, Emert appreciates these new connections.

“The relationships that we’re building with small businesses to large businesses, it’s a great foundation moving forward for many years to come to know that we have these partnerships. And I understand that not every year is going to look the same as the next year. And unfortunately, you know, COVID is going to affect some of these businesses in a way that they may not be able to bounce back. So, me being a small business owner myself, I support local, I always shop local, I try to keep it within the community,” said Emert.

Crossroads Kombucha is also hosting a dock sale on Thursday, December 3rd. It’s at 810 Donnell Avenue from 2-7 p.m. Sales are $8 a bottle, 6 for $40, 12 for $80 and includes a surprise gift.

Click here to learn more about Toys for Tots.

Click here to learn more about Crossroads Kombucha.