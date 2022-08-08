FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne is hiring crossing guards to usher Fort Wayne Community Schools students to and from school.
The city said Monday it has 7 open crossing guard positions. They are for:
- E. State/Laverne
- Tyler/W.State
- Cornell Circle/Radial Ln
- Fairfield/Sherwood
- 1000/1001 E. Cook Rd.
- Wells/Third
- Maplecrest/Monarch
Here are the requirements:
- Must be at least 18 years of age
- Have transportation to and from intersection
- Complete an application
- Pass a background check and drug test
Crossing guards earn $13.73 an hour.
To apply, visit the City of Fort Wayne website.