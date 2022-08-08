FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne is hiring crossing guards to usher Fort Wayne Community Schools students to and from school.

The city said Monday it has 7 open crossing guard positions. They are for:

  • E. State/Laverne
  • Tyler/W.State
  • Cornell Circle/Radial Ln
  • Fairfield/Sherwood
  • 1000/1001 E. Cook Rd.
  • Wells/Third
  • Maplecrest/Monarch

Here are the requirements:

  • Must be at least 18 years of age
  • Have transportation to and from intersection
  • Complete an application
  • Pass a background check and drug test

Crossing guards earn $13.73 an hour.

To apply, visit the City of Fort Wayne website.