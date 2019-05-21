Crossing guard hit by bus will need rehab for brain damage

The crossing guard struck by a Fort Wayne Community Schools as students were leaving middle school Tuesday, will need rehab for the brain damage he suffered, according to his supervisor.

Linda York, the crossing guard supervisor, tells WANE 15 Mark Hennings suffered trauma to his head and one of his legs. She said he is still in the hospital and has memory loss.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Vance Avenue and Reed Road, just outside Lane Middle School.

York said the mirror on the bus knocked him down and then the bus ran over one of his legs.

Fort Wayne Community Schools spokesperson Krista Stockman said the crossing guard was struck as a school bus was pulling into the school’s bus lane. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that the crossing guard was seriously hurt.

The guard was a city of Fort Wayne employee, WANE has learned.

There were no kids on the bus at the time.

The district said as a result of the crash, other buses were running late to take students home.

Fort Wayne Police had told WANE 15 that the crossing guard had been released from the hospital. This story has been edited to reflect the change in developments.