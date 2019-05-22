Crossing guard out of hospital after being hit by bus Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fort Wayne Police investigate a crash outside Lane Middle School near the intersection of Vance Avenue and Reed Road on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. [ + - ] Video Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A crossing guard has been released from a hospital after he was struck by a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus as students were leaving a middle school Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Vance Avenue and Reed Road, just outside Lane Middle School.

Fort Wayne Community Schools spokesperson Krista Stockman said the crossing guard was struck as a school bus was pulling into the school's bus lane. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that the crossing guard was seriously hurt.

The guard was a city of Fort Wayne employee, WANE has learned.

There were no kids on the bus at the time.

The district said as a result of the crash, other buses were running late to take students home.