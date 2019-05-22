Crossing guard out of hospital after being hit by bus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A crossing guard has been released from a hospital after he was struck by a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus as students were leaving a middle school Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Vance Avenue and Reed Road, just outside Lane Middle School.
Fort Wayne Community Schools spokesperson Krista Stockman said the crossing guard was struck as a school bus was pulling into the school's bus lane. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that the crossing guard was seriously hurt.
The guard was a city of Fort Wayne employee, WANE has learned.
There were no kids on the bus at the time.
The district said as a result of the crash, other buses were running late to take students home.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
