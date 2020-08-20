CrossFit athletes compete in Fort Wayne for national qualifier

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – CrossFit athletes from around the globe travel to Fort Wayne for a qualifying competition for the 2020 CrossFit Games.

The Masters Fitness Collective Championship is being held at three different locations across the city, with athletes ranging form 35-years-old and up.

The organizers of the competition put together this event to offer a suitable replacement after the cancelation of the age group divisions for the 2020 CrossFit Games.

