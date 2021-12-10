Cross-country do-gooders donate buddy bench to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another buddy bench could pop up around the area soon after.

Two men with the goal of performing an act of kindness in every state made a stop in Fort Wayne on Friday. Yuri Williams, also known as the “Santalorian” and his helper Rodney Smith, Junior donated $250 to go towards a buddy bench. In return, Buddy Bench founder Sammie Vance donated 20 copies of her book “Inspire The World – A Kid’s Journey to Making a Difference.” The books will be passed out to children in hospitals in their remaining states.

The pair is traveling around the country bringing holiday cheer wherever they can. They have visited hospitalized children and homeless and animal shelters as well as children with special needs. They met Sammie after appearing on her podcast.

With their stop in Fort Wayne, Williams and Smith have made it to 28 states. Their next stop is Ohio.