ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A music festival at the lake that benefits local charities is back for its 10th year.

Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival is a free event, and festival-goers are encouraged to donate. Proceeds benefit the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, along with other local charities.

The festival starts Friday at 3 p.m., and Saturday starting at 11 a.m.