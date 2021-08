Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival donates over $17K to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County (Photo courtesy of the Cooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival Facebook page)

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The 2021 Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival has donated $17,500 to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, according to a Facebook post.

“This is so humbling, we cannot thank this amazing group of volunteers enough that put this on each year for us!!” the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County posted on Facebook.

The shelter said that the money donated will help care for the animals that are staying at the shelter longer due to a decline in adoptions.