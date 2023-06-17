FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Fest is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The free concert festival starts in July.

Jeb Bartley with the festival stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

The Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Fest is on July 21 and 22. On Friday, the festival runs from 3 p.m. until fireworks. On Saturday, the festival runs from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Admission is free. Still, you’re encouraged to donate to the Humane Society of Steuben County, purchase merchandise, or participate in an auction. Crooked Lake is located in Angola, northwest of I-69. Volunteers are still needed for set up. You can click here to learn more.