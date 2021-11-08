Crooked Lake condos project passes board of zoning

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A condominium project proposed for the former Casey’s Cove Marina site on Crooked Lake’s first basin will be moving through.

In a 4:1 vote, the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals voted in favor of the project. The board members did not verbally say why they were for or against the project Monday night, instead, each member wrote down their options before announcing 15 minutes later the verdict.

Dozens of Steuben County residents showed up to the meeting carrying red signs asking the board to ‘vote no’ on the condos. The public was not given a chance to speak, which some residents against the development say were disheartening.

“There were just a lot of questions that weren’t answered once again,” said Martin Lewis, Crooked Lake resident. “They didn’t allow us to follow up on anything. We don’t understand how they are taking two residential lots and a business lot and making this building when lake residential prohibits multi-family residential.”

Developers Crown Point LLC proposed a multi-family 10-unit condominium project proposed for Crooked Lake. The planned building will be 275 feet wide over the Casey’s Cove property and be one continuous building.

The 10 units will range in size from 1,800 and 2,200 square feet with units containing two or three bedrooms. Each unit will have two parking spaces and there will be a dock on the lake.







Developers told the board Monday that these condos can be rented out on a yearly or seasonal basis.

“The implications of these units is that they are trying to get more people to the lake when in reality these (condos) are going to cost anywhere from $700,000 to a million dollars,” said Peter Walters, Crooked Lake resident. “What happens to the rest of the of lakes heritage? If they were of proposed three homes there, this wouldn’t be happening.”

After the vote, nearly all of those in attendance went outside and stood in the hallway of the Steuben County Community Center. Residents of the Crooked Lake community discussed the vote and what’s next for the project.

“This got through a loophole,” said Margy Rockwood, Crooked Lake resident. “This was a business and when it closed it should have reverted back to residential. We (residents of Crooked Lake) are represented by legal counsel and we will go from there.”

Several residents including Rockwood, Walters and Lewis say they are worried that with this development Crooked Lake will become like Lake James, crowded and “overdeveloped.”

The group has 15 days to file a petition.