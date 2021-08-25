Croninger Elementary students rewarded for logging most reading hours during summer break

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, Croninger Elementary students were rewarded for having the most logged reading hours out of all of the schools in the Fort Wayne Community Schools district over the summer.

To celebrate, the students and staff received Kona Ice snow cones to get them through the hot day. The reward was chosen by the Allen County Public Library who recorded the hours read.

“You know there is that summer slide that if our kids aren’t reading at least 20 minutes a day they will start sliding back into their education, so it’s so important to keep them reading everyday at least 20 minutes everyday. That’s the best thing any parent can do for their child,” said Louise Schultheis, assistant principal at Croninger Elementary.

Schultheis added that the students love to read and they’re getting rewarded for something they enjoy doing.