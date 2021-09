CROMWELL, Ind. (WANE) — The town of Cromwell hosted a 9/11 Survivor Tree dedication Saturday evening.

“We are fortunate enough to have been given one of the 9/11 survivor tree saplings that we have planted in front of the town hall in Cromwell,” said Nick Gaff, the Chief of the Sparta Township Fire Department.

Gaff says the tree is only one of 30 in Indiana. At the ceremony, a new plaque to be placed in front of the tree was also unveiled.







More details about the tree can be found here.