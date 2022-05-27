CROMWELL, Ind. (WANE)– It was a regular Monday evening when 64-year-old firefighter Terry Cassidy responded to a medical call. He never made it back to the station.

Along with other members of the Sparta Township Fire department, firefighter Cassidy was assisting patient suffering from a heart attack when Cassidy began to experience similar symptoms.

After being rushed to a nearby hospital, Cassidy died two days after being admitted, according to the Sparta Township Fire Department.

Affectionately known as Terry “Goat” Cassidy, he has been a firefighter for the Sparta Township Fire department from the early-1970s until the mid-1980s. He returned as a volunteer firefighter for 8 months before his passing.

Cassidy is survived by his three adult sons.