Police work a crash at East Coliseum Boulevard and North Clinton Street on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A man was struck by a vehicle as he tried to cross a busy intersection on Fort Wayne's north side late Tuesday morning.

Police and medics were called around 11 a.m. to the intersection of East Coliseum Boulevard and North Clinton Street.

Dispatchers said one victim was reported to be in critical condition.

Police at the scene said an elderly man was trying to cross Clinton Street from the east side to the west side and was struck by a passenger vehicle. Witnesses said the man was narrowly missed by a pickup truck and was hit by a car.

Investigators said the vehicles had the right-of-way with a green light.

The man was taken from the scene in critical condition with head injuries, police said.

Police closed northbound Clinton Street near the Kroger around noon to allow investigators to reconstruct the crash.