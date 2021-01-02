Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying minivan

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in locating individuals responsible for a New Year’s Eve theft.

The theft occurred in the Clunette area at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 31. A security video captured a white minivan believed to be Chrysler/Dodge product with black trim. Police are asking for the community’s help in locating the van and/or it’s owner.





What was stolen was not released.

If you have any information about the crime call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP.