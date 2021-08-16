Crime in southeast Fort Wayne on the decline as residents ‘take ownership in where they live again,’ FWPD says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Recent statistics show that there is a decrease in crime on the southeast quadrant of Fort Wayne.

The Uniformed Crime Reporting (UCR) statistics, show a 24.93% decrease in crimes in the southeast part of town. Which translates to 400 less 911 calls made in the area. This is based on the first half of 2020 compared to the first half of 2021.

“I’m seeing residents in southeast Fort Wayne take ownership in where they live again,” said Mitch McKinney, Fort Wayne Police, Deputy Chief of the Southeast Quadrant.

Deputy Chief McKinney also credited the 6th District councilwoman Sharon Tucker and the “ground-level” police officers who patrol the area, to bridge the gap between police and community.

“You have to be boots on the ground,” McKinney said. “We are out there meeting with folks, asking them ‘what’s happening with you?’ ‘what’s happening with us?’ and ‘how can we work on solutions together?'”

McKinney added that with crime decreasing in the area, it has the potential to bring businesses such as grocery stores back to the area, so southeast residents don’t have to travel far for those services.

“I encourage everybody who has a neighborhood association, reach out to your neighborhood liaison officer and make sure they are coming to your meetings,” McKinney said. “If you can’t reach out to them, reach out to me at 427-1319 . Because if we aren’t communicating we’re dying.”