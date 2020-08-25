Crews working to free 3 people trapped in Columbia City

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Rescuers are working to free three people who became trapped in a “confined space” in Columbia City Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 400 block of Main Street.

Columbia City dispatchers told WANE 15 that responders were working a “confined space investigation at that location,” but they could not offer any additional information.

Adam O’Connor, a spokesman with the Fort Wayne Fire Department, said its Technical Rescue Team was called to assist in the rescue of three people trapped in a pipe or manhole at the location.

