All clear: Crews clean metal debris from I-69; traffic flowing again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police and Indiana Department of Transportation crews worked to clear metal debris from southbound Interstate 69 at the 304 mile marker, a mile south of the S.R. 14/Illinois Road interchange.

Around 3:45 p.m., crews were sent to the area for the traffic hazard, according to the police activity log. An INDOT traffic camera shows two travel lanes blocked in the area.

It’s not clear where the metal debris came from.

(Ft Wayne, IN) @ISPFortWayne & @INDOTNortheast crews are currently working to clean metal debris from I-69 southbound @ 304mm Allen County. Use caution- avoid area if at all possible. Expect slowdowns and/or lane closures for next hour. — Sgt. Brian Walker (@ISPFortWayne) July 7, 2021

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area if possible. Traffic was backed up well beyond the Illinois Road interchange.

The debris was cleared by 5:15 p.m. and traffic was flowing again in the area.