Crews to begin seal coat on S.R. 14 in Whitley Co. on Monday

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that maintenance crews plan to begin seal coat operations as early as Monday on S.R. 14. Work will take place between S.R. 5 and S.R 9.

During the work, S.R. 14 will be closed and motorists are asked to use the posted detour of S.R. 5, S.R. 205 and S.R. 9. Local traffic will still be allowed during the closure and crews will help guide motorists through the work zone.

Seal coat operations typically last around three to four days per location depending upon weather, INDOT said.

“During operations, existing pavement is coated with liquid asphalt, which seals cracks and provides waterproof protection. Aggregate is applied and rolled into the liquid asphalt to create an abrasive surface that adds friction to the roadway. This extends the service life of the roadway and lowers maintenance costs. Once the seal coat is complete, loose aggregate is swept from the road. After a curing period, crews will return to fog seal the new driving surface and apply pavement markings,” INDOT said.

Seal coating is a cost-effective pavement preservation technique that is utilized across the state of Indiana, saving an estimated $6-14 in taxpayer expenditures for every dollar invested in extending the life of a roadway.

Motorists should slow down, watch for stopped traffic, and drive distraction-free through all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Northeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via: