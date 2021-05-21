Crews responding to reported house fire find truck with unconscious driver parked partially inside

Photo shows pickup truck that backed into a home on Port Royal Drive in Fort Wayne on May 21, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Investigators with the Fort Wayne Fire Department are trying to determine how a pickup ended up partially inside a home after it backed into a garage on the city’s northeast side.

The call came in at around 1 p.m. and when crews arrived at 5716 Port Royal near State and Maplecrest they found an unconscious person in the driver’s seat of the pickup. The truck appears to have backed up into the garage and didn’t stop until its back wheels were inside the home.

The driver was revived and taken to a hospital for treatment. There was no one inside the home at the time. It’s also not known if anyone was inside the home at the time.

The home did sustain some smoke damage in addition to the structural damage.