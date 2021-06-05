Missing teen’s body recovered from St. Marys River in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The body of a missing teenager was found in the St. Marys River near Foster Park Sunday morning.

Indiana DNR said that the boy’s body was found just downstream from where he went missing Saturday evening.

Responders searched the area until nightfall and continued Sunday morning. The teen was located by Indiana Conservation Officers using sonar and recovered by Fort Wayne Fire Department divers at 10:08 a.m.

Around 7:38 p.m. Saturday night, the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department were called to the 3900th block of Old Mill Road for a water rescue.

Witnesses told WANE 15 that a group of boys was swimming in the St. Marys River when the teen went missing. They ran to the road near Fairfield Avenue and Foster Place to flag down a car to call 911.

Boys from that group confirmed that the missing person is 17-year-old boy.

First responders said that witnesses told them that the teen was wading in the area when he was swept downstream before going under the surface of the water.

The investigation is ongoing. Cause of death is pending autopsy results.