FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire around 3:40 a.m. They were called out to the 1900 block of Bequette Street.

A landlord of the property told WANE 15 that the fire was in one of their duplexes and everyone got out safe.

FWFD is expected to release more details. Check back for when those become available.