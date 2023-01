FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Fire Department worked quickly to put out a mobile home fire late Sunday night.

Crew arrived at 8:30 Sunday evening to the 3100 block of Wells Street and found a mobile home with heavy smoke. Crews were able get the fire under control in 10 minutes.

According to the release, occupants were not home at the time and there were no injuries.

This fire is under investigation.