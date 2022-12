A city of Fort Wayne Street Department snow plow is shown. (City of Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne street department crews are currently plowing city streets and putting down treated sand on slick spots after a dangerous winter storm dumped several inches of snow on the area.

Despite high winds and snowy conditions, trash and recycling will be picked up.

To see a map of Fort Wayne snow plow routes, click here.