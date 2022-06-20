SAINT JOE, Ind. (WANE) – A DeKalb County home went up in flames Sunday night, prompting several fire and emergency crews to respond to the scene.

The initial call came in around 10:50 p.m. for a fire at 6925 County Road 62. Crews arrived to find the east half of the house engulfed in flames along with a vehicle that was parked in the driveway

The fire was quickly extinguished. Everyone inside the home was able to escape and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.