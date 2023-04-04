FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Firefighters were investigating the cause of a fire Tuesday afternoon at a home on the city’s southeast side.

Around 4:30 p.m., at least 3 engines and a dozen firefighters were at the scene in the 6700 block of South Anthony Boulevard, near Fire Station 12 and Lutheran Life Villages.

A firefighter at the scene told WANE 15 they were working to revive a kitten. People inside made it out unharmed, the firefighter confirmed.

Crews were working to determine the cause of the flames.

The story will be updated as we learn more.