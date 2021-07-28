FWFD respond to Aboite Township house fire for second time in less than 24 hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Crews were called back to a house fire that started Wednesday afternoon in the southwest part of the city.

The home is located on Dawnsford Drive in the Winterfield subdivision located north of Aboite Center Road just west of I-69. Fire crews were sent to the home at around 2 p.m. Then around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, the fire started again.

The Battalion Chief on scene says to their knowledge there wasn’t anyone inside and the house is a total loss.

A look at the overnight house fire, submitted by a viewer.

The fire looks to be located primarily at the rear of the home and smoke can be seen pouring from the attic vents.