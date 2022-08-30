FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The old Hall’s Original Drive In in Quimby Village is coming down.

Crews began demolition of the iconic eatery at 1502 Bluffton Road on Tuesday morning. A large excavator was working to level the building at the site before 9 a.m.

Crews demolish the old Hall’s Original Drive In at 1502 Bluffton Road on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

Hall’s Original Drive-In closed in December after 75 years. The Hall family said the closure was part of a “transition to support new endeavors.”

The area is expected to be used for additional parking for surrounding businesses like the Clyde Theatre and Crescendo Coffee.

