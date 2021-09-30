Crews begin deconstructing MaMaJo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Deconstruction of a machine deep beneath the city is underway.

MaMaJo, the Tunnel Boring Machine, finished her journey in June after three years of drilling. The $188 million project will help store and transport sewage when it rains heavily in an effort to protect Fort Wayne’s rivers. The new tunnel spans 16 feet and is more than 200 feet underground.

Her journey began near Glasgow and Dwenger Avenue and wound underground, connecting 14 neighborhoods on both sides of the river to Foster Park.

The Deep Rock Tunnel is the largest construction and public investment project in the city’s history and was designed with a life expectancy of more than 100 years.

Most of the machine will be taken out of the tunnel by the end of 2023.

