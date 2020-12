NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Firefighters battle a fire in a New Haven trailer park Monday evening.

Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Lincoln Highway on reports of a fire around 10 p.m., according to the department’s Facebook page.

Firefighters say it took about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.