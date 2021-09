FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews have extinguished a large fire at Jamestown Homes Wednesday evening.

According to dispatch, emergency crews were sent to the 1600 block of Hobson Road at 7 p.m. on reports of a fire.

It is unclear how the fire began, if anyone is injured or how many apartments are impacted.

Damage can be seen along a number of apartment exteriors.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.