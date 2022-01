FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Fire Department crews are battling a blaze at a home in the 200 block of East Wildwood Avenue in Fort Wayne between South Clinton and South Lafayette.

The fire was called in just before 7:30 a.m.

There was no one inside the home and no one was hurt in the fire. However an ambulance was at the scene as well as a crew from NIPSCO.

Firefighters are dealing with record cold temps. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.