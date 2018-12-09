Crews battle porch fire on Emerson Avenue Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Emerson Avenue around 7:00 Sunday morning.

Emerson Avenue is northwest of Spring and Sherman.

When fire crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the front porch and extending up into the attic. It took them about 20 minutes to officially get the fire under control.

Officials say the home was either vacant or abandoned. No injuries were reported.

They spent a portion of the morning cleaning up the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.