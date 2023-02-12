ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning in rural Allen County.

Details are limited at this point. We do know firefighters responded to the 15000 block of Bull Rapids Road. That is a Grabill address.

Smoke could be seen coming from a home. Heavy damage to the home’s roof is visible. Ladders could also be seen placed alongside the home leading to the second floor.

The homeowner tells WANE 15 that two adults were inside the home at the time of the fire, but made it out safely. The homeowner said they believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

