Cat rescued from house fire in northeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people safely escaped a house fire Wednesday evening that left a cat in need of rescue.

Around 10:30 p.m., crews with the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) were dispatched to the 6100 block of Salge Drive on reports of a fire, according to dispatch.

According to FWFD, two people were inside the house at the time of the fire but safely escaped. Firefighters rescued a cat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.