FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Firefighters were called to a big house fire off Union Chapel Road in northwest Allen County Thursday night. Neighbors said the giant plume of smoke could be seen blocks away.

The call came in at 6:46 p.m. for the home at 12908 Passerine Boulevard. That’s in the Eagle Rock addition off Union Chapel east of Tonkel Road.

Huntertown Fire and EMS Chief Robert Boren told WANE 15 that when crews first arrived heavy black smoke was coming from several windows and the front door. The fire was on the first floor, and the amount of smoke made zero visibility for firefighters inside the home. It took 40 minutes to get under control.

A viewer sent WANE 15 these images of the fire.

Boren said when they arrived, the homeowner was outside holding their pets and another person who was inside was also outside and not hurt. One person at the scene did become overcome by the incident, but they refused medical treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Northeast Fire and EMS and Washington Township Fire Department also responded to the fire with Huntertown. The fire departments in Woodburn, Churubusco and Arcola were on stand-by to cover for the other departments while they worked the scene.

Firefighters were on the scene for more than three hours to make sure all the hot spots were put out.