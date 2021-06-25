Crescendo Coffee & More and The Club Room celebrate 1 year anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crescendo Coffee & More and the newly expanded Club Room at The Clyde are turning a year old on July 1 and kicking off the week with various celebrations.

Starting on June 28, Crescendo Coffee & More guests will be able to enjoy a scoop of ice cream to celebrate with a buy one, get one free ice cream special all week, the restaurant said. Club Room guests will be able to sign up for daily ticket giveaways to upcoming concerts at The Clyde Theatre as well as other daily birthday surprises.

Crescendo Coffee & More is located at 1806 Bluffton Road and is Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Club Room at The Clyde is located at 1806 Bluffton Road and is open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“Crescendo Coffee & More was created in July 2020 following in the footsteps of the rebirth of The Clyde Theatre and the newly expanded Club Room at The Clyde. The opening of Crescendo Coffee & More and expansion of the Club Room were endeavors to bring a welcoming environment and an outstanding customer experience to the south side of Fort Wayne,” Sweetwater said.

