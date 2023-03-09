FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Partners 1st Federal Credit Union is warning of an email scam going around that tries to trick members into sending money.

The credit union said some of its members have been getting emails from scammers pretending to be representatives of the company. The emails tell members someone at their financial institution has stolen their money, and they need to call Partners 1st immediately to resolve the issue.

The phone number listed in the email- disguised to look like it’s the official contact for the credit union- then tells the member to send money to the scammer.

The credit union said many financial institutions in the area are experiencing similar imposter emails and calls being sent to their members.

Partners 1st Federal Credit Union reminds everyone that:

1. We will NEVER ask for your card number or your account information. We have it securely on file.

2. If in doubt, do NOT:

a. Reply to the email

b. Accept calls from the email’s author

c. Click on links or phone numbers in the email

3. If you think you’ve received a scam, call our Member Support Team at 800-728-8943. Again, we will NOT ask for your account or card information.

You can also report fraud to Partners 1st Federal Credit Union on the website.