Credit union headquarters planned for Lima Road

A rendering submitted to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission shows what a new Fort Financial Headquarters on Lima Road could look like.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An open field and several houses along one of the city’s busiest streets could be replaced by a credit union headquarters. Plans have been drawn up for a new Fort Financial building on Lima Road.

Monday afternoon the Fort Wayne Plan Commission approved a primary development plan for the four acres on the west side of Lima Road, between Wallen Road and Broadmoor Avenue. The plan describes the project as a 30,000 sq ft, two-story building which would include a canopy for drive-through banking. A parking lot would wrap around the building with access at both Lima and Wallen Roads.

According to the Department of Planning Services, about 40,000 cars pass by the property each day, making the land highly visible. The credit union’s current corporate office stands at the much quieter intersection of Spring Street and Lindenwood Avenue.

Along with approval of the Primary Development Plan, the members of the commission voted in favor of rezoning the land from Neighborhood Center, Limited Commercial and Single Family Residential to Professional Office and Personal Services. The votes send the project forward for consideration by City Council.