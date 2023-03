FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Luxury triple butter blend beer & wine soaps, lotions, scrubs, lip balm, deodorant, bath bombs and so much more can be found at Kiss My Grass Soapery.

Owner Amy DeLap invites the community to come to her store to learn and take part of her ‘Make and Take Soap making Class‘ DeLap’s next soap making class this Sunday, March 26th.

Kiss My Grass Soapery is located at 1636 W. Main Street