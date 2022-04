FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can make your own dragon egg Sunday for a twist on the classic Easter egg decorating tradition.

Byrd’s Gems & Zen LLC is holding the event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 3631 N Clinton St. in Fort Wayne.

All materials are provided, including porcelain clay, rhinestones, glitter, and embellishments. It costs $15 to attend. All ages are welcome to join.