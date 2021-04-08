Create new memories this Mother’s Day weekend in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Create new memories with your mom, friends and family this Mother’s Day weekend, May 7 and 8, in downtown Fort Wayne.

Downtown Fort Wayne said that many downtown retail shops and restaurants will be offering Mother’s Day specials:

Fort Wayne in Bloom:

Celebrate Mother’s Day Downtown with Fort Wayne in Bloom, a spring window decorating contest in Downtown Fort Wayne.

Beginning April 16, you can vote for your favorite window display. Winners will be chosen in two juried categories: Most Thematic and Best “Instagrammable” Window. A People’s Choice Award will be determined based on online voting results. Winning windows will receive a ribbon to proudly display during Mother’s Day Weekend Downtown. Don’t forget to vote!

One lucky voter will receive a $50 gift card to a Downtown restaurant of their choice, Downtown Fort Wayne said. Voting ends May 3.

For a map of participating locations and to vote for your favorite window, visit www.MothersDayDowntown.com.

Mother’s Day Weekend Downtown Shopping and Dining:

Many festively decorated shops will be offering Mother’s Day Weekend specials May 7 – 8. Downtown Fort Wayne said several downtown restaurants will also offer Mother’s Day Weekend discounts on May 9 as well.

Visit www.MothersDayDowntown.com for a full list of great shopping and dining specials. A map will be available online and at participating locations.

Mother’s Day Weekend Reservations:

Make your reservations now for Mother’s Day dining on May 9. Restaurants requiring a reservation will fill up quickly.

Find a list of restaurants and reservation information at www.MothersDayDowntown.com.

Shop, Spin and Win:

At participating locations, shoppers with receive a contest ticket with each purchase. Tickets can then be redeemed at Visit Fort Wayne for the chance to win a fun Fort Wayne prize, Downtown Fort Wayne said.

Over $500 in will be given away, including DTFW gift cards and surprises from Visit Fort Wayne! One ticket per person, per store. Prizes are available while supplies last.

Mother’s Day Weekend Lunch Time Fun on The Porch:

Take a break from shopping, grab take-out and come visit the Porch off Calhoun! On May 7, enjoy a lunch-time performance by an area artist. On May 8, come back for more live performances from local artists along with a special performance from Ariel and Belle.

While you are on The Porch grab your family and friends for a free commemorative Mother’s Day photo from a special mirror photo booth. More details to come at www.MothersDayDowntown.com.

A Mother’s Day Promenade:

Riverfront Fort Wayne is displaying a picture-perfect opportunity at Promenade Park, Downtown Fort Wayne said.. A floral installation on a set of swings near the Park Foundation Pavilion will make a beautiful photo opportunity for your family and friends on Mother’s Day on May 9. Be sure to tag @RiverfrontFortWayne and use the hashtag #dtfw.

For a complete list of shopping, dining, specials, activities and more visit www.MothersDayDowntown.com.