FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Go-karts, mini-golf and more arcade games are slated to open at Crazy Pinz this fall.

It comes after a little over a year of work. Dave Kerschner, owner of Crazy Pinz, says they have been working to get things done. He says the expansion came about because they saw a need.

“By God’s grace we’ve been so busy, and if you come in on a Saturday it’s so packed and lines are so long, so we recognized that we needed to expand to hold more people and give everybody something to do,” Kerschner said.

Work began in June 2021. A few setbacks caused a delay in opening, with the original plan being to open by the end of July or early August.

“We had some problems after COVID, it was quite a while to get steel, it took about six and a half months, then we ran into some weather difficulties, other products became harder to get so it’s been a slower process then we’d planned,” Kerschner said.

But now, Kerschner says they are smooth sailing and things are going in the right direction. He anticipates the expansion opening anytime from the middle of November to early December.

The new attractions will include go-karts decorated in sponsored logos, an 18-hole white lit mini-golf course, 25 more arcade games, and a few other attractions like ValoJump, an interactive trampoline game.

The golf course is named Māori falls, following the Polynesian culture, island and language. There will be an app that will tell you the easiest way to play the holes, track your score, give you your average score each time you come back, and will feature cultural education on Māori.

Kerschner also teased a possible celebration once the expansion is complete. He advises the public to keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.