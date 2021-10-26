Crazy Pinz adding new attractions; expected to open late spring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Crazy Pinz held a groundbreaking ceremony for a 30,000 square foot expansion.

This project will feature indoor go-karts, an 18-hole adventure mini-golf and 20 to 30 new arcade games.

“The go-karts that we are putting in are unlike anything that you’ve ever done. It’s called Power Up Karting, and it’s more like Mario Kart than it is any other go-karts you’ve done. You actually have power ups that you pick up along the course that trigger your steering wheel to activate your power ups. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Collin Kerschner, vice president of operations.

The new attractions are expect to start opening in late spring.

Crazy Pinz said it will be posting construction updates on its Facebook page along the way.