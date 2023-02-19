FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As a way to honor the late Dr. John Crawford, you can skate for free at the Headwaters Ice Skating Rink in downtown Fort Wayne on Sunday, February 19.

Dr. Crawford, who passed away last July, was a longtime member on Fort Wayne City Council and a well-known physician and radiation oncologist.

All admission and skate rental fees will be waived for Sunday’s skating hours thanks to a donation from Marcia and Grant Crawford.

“This donation from Marcia Crawford and Grant Crawford will be very helpful in covering the expense of providing free skating and skate rental for the entire community” said Geoff Paddock, Executive Director of the Headwaters Park Alliance.

“We are happy to partner with the Headwaters Park Alliance to provide this free skating opportunity for everyone in our community. My dad enjoyed the outdoors and being active, so this is a fitting tribute. The ice rink is a great asset to our community, so supporting Headwaters seemed like a great idea,” Grant Crawford said.

Sunday’s skating hours run from noon to 6:00 p.m.

The ice rink’s 20th season ends in one week on Sunday, February 26.