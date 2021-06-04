Craving a donut? Here are some local places to visit for National Donut Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If there’s any day to go nuts for donuts, it’s on National Donut Day.
To honor the holiday, WANE 15 asked viewers for their favorite local places to grab a donut. We have compiled a list of viewers’ top choices.
Fort Wayne locations
- 375 Donuts and Sweets
- Coliseum Donuts
- Jack’s Donuts
- Leo Donuts
- Rise ‘N Roll
- Tom’s Donuts
Other northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio locations
- Amazing Glaze (Hartford City)
- Casey’s (Huntington)
- Grand Sweet Shop (Bluffton)
- Harlan Donuts (Harlan)
- Poppy’s Xtreme Donuts (Marion)
- Heyerly’s Bakery (Ossian)
- Tasty’s Donuts (Kendallville)
- Truly D’vine Bread Company (Van Wert)