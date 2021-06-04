Craving a donut? Here are some local places to visit for National Donut Day

Anyone who stops by a U.S. store can get a free glazed donut and an “I Voted” sticker. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If there’s any day to go nuts for donuts, it’s on National Donut Day.

To honor the holiday, WANE 15 asked viewers for their favorite local places to grab a donut. We have compiled a list of viewers’ top choices.

Fort Wayne locations

  • 375 Donuts and Sweets
  • Coliseum Donuts
  • Jack’s Donuts
  • Leo Donuts
  • Rise ‘N Roll
  • Tom’s Donuts

Other northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio locations

