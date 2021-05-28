Craving a burger? Here are some local restaurants to visit on National Hamburger Day

FORT WAYNE (WANE) – Friday is National Hamburger Day (yes, that is an actual holiday).
On Facebook, viewers shared their favorite local restaurant to grab a burger. To celebrate this mouth-watering sandwich, we’ve compiled a list of viewers’ favorite places to chow down on a burger in northeast Indiana.
FORT WAYNE
- 07 Pub
- Burger Bar
- Coney Island
- Don Hall’s
- Good Times Pub
- Henry’s Restaurant
- Lunch Box Cafe
- Mad Anthony
- Powers Hamburger Restaurant
- The Oyster Bar
DEKALB COUNTY
- Dave’s Burgers (Garrett)
- The Italian Grille (Auburn)
HUNTINGTON COUNTY
- Bud’s Sports Bar (Andrews)
- Country Post (Huntington)
- Moe’s Restaurant (Huntington)
NOBLE COUNTY
- Albion Alehouse (Albion)
STEUBEN COUNTY
- Deano’s Diner (Ashley)
- The Venue (Angola)
WELLS COUNTY
- Bummies (Bluffton)
WHITLEY COUNTY
- Crossroads Inn (Columbia City)
- Magic Wand (Churubusco)
- Ole Hitchin Post (Larwill)