Craving a burger? Here are some local restaurants to visit on National Hamburger Day

FORT WAYNE (WANE) – Friday is National Hamburger Day (yes, that is an actual holiday).

On Facebook, viewers shared their favorite local restaurant to grab a burger. To celebrate this mouth-watering sandwich, we’ve compiled a list of viewers’ favorite places to chow down on a burger in northeast Indiana.

FORT WAYNE

DEKALB COUNTY

HUNTINGTON COUNTY

  • Bud’s Sports Bar (Andrews)
  • Country Post (Huntington)
  • Moe’s Restaurant (Huntington)

NOBLE COUNTY

  • Albion Alehouse (Albion)

STEUBEN COUNTY

WELLS COUNTY

  • Bummies (Bluffton)

WHITLEY COUNTY

  • Crossroads Inn (Columbia City)
  • Magic Wand (Churubusco)
  • Ole Hitchin Post (Larwill)

