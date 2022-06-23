FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Mishawaka woman was killed when a semi crossed the center line in a construction zone on U.S. 30 and hit her car head-on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 30 just east of C.R. 500 West, about 5 miles west of Warsaw.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Kathy Harmon, 47, was headed east on U.S. 30 in her 2011 Toyota Yaris when a westbound semi tractor-trailer crossed the center line and first hit a semi driving in front of her, then hit her Toyota head-on in the median.

The sheriff’s office said U.S. 30 was under construction in the area, and both eastbound and westbound traffic were using the westbound lanes.

Harmon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.