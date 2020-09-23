Crash with semi kills 2 Warsaw residents

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two Warsaw residents were killed in a crash with a semi tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon.
Police and medics were called around 5:15 p.m. to S.R. 15 near C.R. 950 South, between Silver Lake and Claypool.
According to a report from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound 2002 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Shelby B. Hogle, 18, of Warsaw was struck by a southbound 2016 Freightliner semi-tractor towing an enclosed trailer in the intersection. Traffic on S.R. 15 has the right-of-way and traffic on 950 South has stop signs.
The impact sent both vehicles off S.R. 15, with the Suburban pinned beneath the semi, the report said.
Hogle and a front-seat passenger – 21-year-old Zachery Stavedahl of Warsaw – were killed in the crash.
The driver of the semi – Javaris Tubbs, 34, of Greensboro, Alabama – was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with a potential abdominal/pelvic injury, the report said.
The crash remains under investigation.