Crash with semi kills 2 Warsaw residents

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two Warsaw residents were killed in a crash with a semi tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 5:15 p.m. to S.R. 15 near C.R. 950 South, between Silver Lake and Claypool.

According to a report from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound 2002 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Shelby B. Hogle, 18, of Warsaw was struck by a southbound 2016 Freightliner semi-tractor towing an enclosed trailer in the intersection. Traffic on S.R. 15 has the right-of-way and traffic on 950 South has stop signs.

The impact sent both vehicles off S.R. 15, with the Suburban pinned beneath the semi, the report said.

This photo shows the scene of a crash on S.R. 15 between Claypool and Silver Lake on Sept. 22, 2020. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Hogle and a front-seat passenger – 21-year-old Zachery Stavedahl of Warsaw – were killed in the crash.

The driver of the semi – Javaris Tubbs, 34, of Greensboro, Alabama – was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with a potential abdominal/pelvic injury, the report said.

The crash remains under investigation.