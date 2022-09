A buggy is loaded on a trailer after a crash at S.R. 37 and Cuba Road on Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m.

Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R. 37 when it struck a northbound horse and buggy.

The car came to rest in a grassy area off the roadway.

The people in the buggy were not hurt, but the horse was killed, police said.

The scene was cleared by 8:30 a.m.